Jammu, Nov 1: Underscoring the Army's invaluable contribution beyond its conventional role of safeguarding the nation's borders, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said its role during peacetime was as important as its contribution during war.

He particularly highlighted the Army's efforts to assist civilians in remote and geographically challenging areas through humanitarian initiatives, disaster relief and healthcare outreach.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a two-day mega medical camp organized by the Army under Operation Sadbhavana at its Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The medical camp is expected to benefit around 5,000 people by providing access to specialist doctors, free diagnostic facilities, medicines and assistive aids. The camp also features ABHA registration facilities, dedicated welfare stalls for Veer Naris and ex-servicemen, a youth guidance stall, besides awareness stalls set up by banks and various government departments.

Singh appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Army, specialist doctors, civilian medical practitioners, chief medical officers and the local administration in organising the camp and said such initiatives are particularly important for rural and remote areas where access to specialised healthcare facilities remains limited.

He pointed out that several diseases, which can be prevented or treated through timely intervention, often go undiagnosed because people living in far-flung villages are unaware of their medical conditions.

"One of the distinguishing features of this camp is that it offers several medical specialities that are otherwise not readily available in this area. There are many diseases that can be prevented, but people living in remote villages often remain unaware of their conditions. As a result, these ailments sometimes reach a serious stage before they seek medical attention," the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of eye care, he said a considerable number of patients attending the camp were found to be suffering from cataracts, many of whom had not been aware of their condition.

"In medical terminology, cataract is considered a preventable cause of blindness. In today's world, nobody should lose their eyesight because of cataracts. If that happens, it is certainly not a good reflection of our healthcare system," he remarked.

Singh said such medical camps serve a dual purpose: providing immediate medical assistance to people while also generating valuable information about the prevalence of diseases and the specific healthcare requirements of different areas.

He said the initiative had been started earlier this year with a particular focus on rural and geographically challenging regions where all medical specialities and healthcare facilities are not readily available.

"Based on the findings of these camps, we prepare a report and share it with the civilian authorities and the chief medical officer. This helps them understand which diseases are more prevalent in particular areas and what kind of specialised medical facilities are required there," he said.

The Union minister also underlined the Indian Army's contribution beyond its conventional role of safeguarding the country's borders and maintaining security, particularly in regions that have witnessed difficult geographical conditions and security challenges.

"The Army is active during wartime, and its activities naturally receive considerable media attention. However, its contribution during peacetime, particularly in our region, is equally invaluable.

"Whether it is a flood, an outbreak of disease, or a medical camp like this, the Army always comes forward to help. In these mountainous and remote areas, which have also witnessed the shadow of terrorism, the Army not only protects the people but also extends valuable assistance to the local population," the Udhampur MP said.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the response received during the initial hours and said "I am confident that more than 5,000 people will benefit from the services being provided over two days."

The two-day medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana reflects the Army's continued efforts to supplement civilian healthcare services and extend specialised medical assistance to people living in geographically challenging areas of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army spokesman said.

With specialist consultations, diagnostic facilities, free medicines, dental procedures and various welfare and awareness initiatives under one roof, the camp is aimed at improving access to healthcare while strengthening coordination between the Army, civil administration and the health department, he said. (AGENCIES)