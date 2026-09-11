Pahalgam, Sep 11: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Friday said the formations of Northern Command have ensured security in Jammu and Kashmir, working to provide opportunities for growth and shaping the future of the Valley's youth.

Addressing an event at the Army Goodwill School (AGS) in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Lt Gen Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, reaffirmed the Army's dual role of security and community empowerment.

"As we march towards 'Viksit Bharat', Northern Command will continue to remain committed to nation-building while ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region. That is our commitment to the people of J-K. Your peace is our purpose, your aspirations are our missions, and your success is our pride," he said.

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The Army Commander asserted that the security apparatus and the local population share an inseparable bond which is vital for realising the country's broader development goals.

"For over three decades, the formations of Northern Command have not only ensured a stable security environment in J&K, but also concurrently remained connected with the people and awaam to build trust and work tirelessly towards providing opportunity for growth, shaping the future of our youth, and showing them the right path to achieve glory for our nation," he added.

Lt Gen Sharma said that with a focus on the future generation, the Army's singular priority is to provide the children access to high-quality, technologically-oriented, and New Education Policy-aligned education.

"I am extremely proud of the achievements of our students due to the guidance of their parents and quality education by our efficient teachers. Our children in Army Goodwill Schools have interned with ISRO at Dehradun; more than 1,000 projects were submitted at Innofest 2025; AGS Hanzik secured third position; and AGS Wuzur, sixth position nationally at the Young Scientists India 2025," he said.

The Army Commander said AGS students are participating in ISRO YUVIKA, Young Creators League, Spell, Math and Science Wizards, and sporting competitions as well.

"AGS Bandipora and AGS Wuzur have won the Arise School Excellence Award. And most recently, AGS Wuzur has earned a place among the global top 10 schools in the innovation category," he added.

Appreciating the efforts of Bharti Airtel Foundation, Lt Gen Sharma said that over the past decade, the partnership has been characterised by professionalism, passion, and genuine commitment to inclusive education at the grassroots level.

"Northern Command deeply values this partnership. And as we look into the future, I am confident that together, we can fulfil the dreams of our children in J&K," he said. (Agencies)