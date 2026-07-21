Army Responds Swiftly To Emergencies In Landslide-Hit Poonch, Restores Vital Connectivity

JAMMU, Jul 21: Army troops on Tuesday carried out two swift operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, restoring traffic on Jammu-Poonch National Highway and repairing a vital bridge to provide connectivity to remote villages, a defence spokesman said.

At Jaran Wali Gali, the boundary wall of PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya collapsed onto several parked vehicles, creating an immediate hazard and disrupting movement on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway, the spokesman said.

He said troops of White Knight Corps reached the site without delay and, using specialised equipment, cleared the debris, extricated the trapped vehicles and assisted local residents.