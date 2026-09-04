Mendhar/Jammu, Sep 4: Army personnel rescued an unidentified teenage girl after she was found floating in Mendhar Nala near Balnoi in Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The girl, aged around 14-16 years, was noticed in the flowing water at around 1.30 pm, following which Army personnel launched an immediate rescue operation and pulled her to safety, they said.

She was found unconscious and was initially provided medical assistance before being shifted to the Mendhar sub-district hospital for further treatment.

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Police also reached the spot. Her identity was not immediately known, officials said.