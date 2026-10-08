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Home / Latest News / Army Recovers Landmine Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Army Recovers Landmine Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 8: Army troops on Thursday detected and destroyed a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The landmine was detected during routine patrolling in Balakote forward area...

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Daily Excelsior
12:08 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 8: Army troops on Thursday detected and destroyed a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The landmine was detected during routine patrolling in Balakote forward area and subsequently destroyed by a bomb disposal team, they said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains and are subsequently found and destroyed to avoid any untoward incident.

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