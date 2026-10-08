MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 8: Army troops on Thursday detected and destroyed a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The landmine was detected during routine patrolling in Balakote forward area and subsequently destroyed by a bomb disposal team, they said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains and are subsequently found and destroyed to avoid any untoward incident.