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Home / State / Army porter loses foot in landmine blast near LoC

Army porter loses foot in landmine blast near LoC

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 2: An Army porter was seriously injured after accidentally stepping on an anti-personnel mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district today. Reports said Krishan Lal, a resident of Langar village, accidentally triggered the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: An Army porter was seriously injured after accidentally stepping on an anti-personnel mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district today.

Reports said Krishan Lal, a resident of Langar village, accidentally triggered the mine while moving through a forward area in the Nowshera sector at 11.30 am.

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He lost his right foot in the explosion and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines to prevent cross-border infiltration. However, some of these mines occasionally get dislodged and washed away due to heavy rains, resulting in accidents and posing a threat to people residing in forward areas.

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