Jammu, Nov 2: An Army porter was seriously injured after accidentally stepping on an anti-personnel mine near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

Krishan Lal, a resident of Langar village, accidentally triggered the mine while moving through a forward area in the Nowshera sector at 11.30 am, officials said.

Lal lost his right foot in the explosion and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.

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The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines to prevent cross-border infiltration. However, some of these mines occasionally get dislodged and washed away due to heavy rains, resulting in accidents and posing a threat to people residing in forward areas, officials said. (Agencies)