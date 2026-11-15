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Army, Police Carries Out Search Operation In Kulgam
The army and Kulgam Police today launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district. Three CRPF personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at Kulgam this week. ...
The army and Kulgam Police today launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district. Three CRPF personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at Kulgam this week.