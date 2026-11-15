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Home / Videos / Army, Police Carries Out Search Operation In Kulgam

Army, Police Carries Out Search Operation In Kulgam

The army and Kulgam Police today launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district.  Three CRPF personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at Kulgam this week. ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:21 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The army and Kulgam Police today launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district.  Three CRPF personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at Kulgam this week.

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