Army pays homage to martyred Special Forces soldier in Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Sept 4: Indian Army today paid homage to Naik Ajay Kumar of 1 PARA (Special Forces), who was killed during a training exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana.

Click here to watch video

Advertisement

Brigadier R Shankar, Commander, Manawar Yodha Brigade, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Naik Ajay Kumar at Rakh Muthi village in Akhnoor and paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldier, saluting his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The mortal remains of Kumar were brought to Akhnoor by helicopter today and taken to his native Nai Basti area, where family members, relatives and locals gathered to pay their last respects.

Kumar was among 2 Army personnel who went missing during the training exercise after the boat they were travelling in capsized following a technical fault in its engine.

His body was later recovered from the banks of the Yamuna near Bartha village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, around 14 km downstream from the barrage.

A large number of people attended the wreath-laying today and paid homage to the soldier, recalling his courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation.