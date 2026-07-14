Army organizes Bike Rally to mark 27th anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 13: To mark the 27th anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Indian Army organized a commemorative bike rally on July 12 and 13, 2026, from Headquarters 14 Corps, Leh to Kargil War Memorial, Drass covering a distance of 350 km.

The rally passed through treacherous mountain passes at an altitude ranging upto 15000 ft and the event served as a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay in 1999.

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A total of 30 bikers participated in the rally, riding with enthusiasm and traversing across the three most difficult passes-Fatula, Namikala and Umbala.

The rally commenced with the spirited slogan 'Yeh Dil Mange More' echoing the unwavering zeal and determination of the Army personnel.