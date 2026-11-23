Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Nov 22: The Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhaderwah organised a cricket tournament-cum-cultural festival at Sungli village in Athkhar Valley to promote rural talent and channelise youth energy into constructive activities.

The tournament, themed "Battle on Pitch, Brotherhood off it," features 100 teams from rural areas of Bhaderwah and Bhalla. It was inaugurated by Brig Vikrant Shinde, Commander 9 Sector RR, and MLA Bhaderwah Daleep Singh Parihar at the sports stadium of Bhaderwah Campus, Sungli.

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MLA Daleep Singh Parihar appreciated the Army's efforts in engaging rural youth through welfare activities and sports initiatives. Veteran cricketer Shafqat Baba, who represented J&K and also coached the Ranji Trophy team, said Doda district possessed immense cricketing potential and such tournaments provided aspiring players an opportunity to showcase their talent and attract selectors' attention.

The tournament also features renowned cricketers who have represented J&K at the national level, adding experience and encouragement to budding players.