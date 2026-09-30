Army Not Only Defends Nation, But Provides Support, Compassion, Healing To J&K People: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Indian Army has emerged not only as a force defending the country against external threats but also as a source of support, compassion and healing for people in Jammu and Kashmir, as he attended the closing ceremony of the 11th Mega Eye Surgery Camp organised under Operation Drishti.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Operation Drishti is a living embodiment of service, compassion, courage, and resolve.

He highlighted that 144 surgeries were successfully performed at the Srinagar camp, while the Tangdhar camp in Kupwara district marked a historic milestone as the first mega eye surgery camp on the border.

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Despite challenging terrain and the constant threat, doctors and soldiers created an underground operation theatre and restored vision to 220 patients in just two days.

"Those who have seen Tangdhar's geographical conditions understand that reaching there with assistance is itself a challenge. One must cross mountains, traverse difficult terrain and at times advance even amidst the danger. Yet, in this very challenging and uncertain environment, our doctors and brave soldiers, under the leadership of Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, created a centre of hope," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that modern surgical tools were airlifted to Tangdhar, enabling advanced eye care in a region where such facilities were previously unimaginable.

Patients from Khawarpora, Tangdhar, Bagbella, and surrounding villages benefitted from the camp.

"This is true courage, dedication to duty and the real meaning of service. This entire effort has proven one thing beyond doubt: where resolve is firm, no difficulty, however great, can block the path of human service by the Indian Army," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored that the 364 surgeries performed in Srinagar and Tangdhar represent not just medical statistics but transformed lives.

He said under the leadership of Indian Army's doctors, every surgery became a story of restored dignity and revived hope.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that at the national level, more than 1.5 lakh people have undergone eye examinations and more than 3,500 surgeries have been performed across 10 cities under Operation Drishti.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Operation Drishti has strengthened trust between the Army and communities, proving that the Indian Army is not only a force of defence but also a source of compassion and healing.

He saluted the courage of support staff, Air Force pilots, and soldiers who transported equipment, prepared underground theatres and ensured complex surgeries in adverse conditions.

"Indian Army is not only a force that defends the country from external threats, but also a source of support, compassion and healing for ordinary citizens of Jammu and Kashmir in times of need. By restoring sight, the Army has given patients a new vision of peace, trust, and togetherness," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that the 11th camp in Srinagar is not the end but a continuation of the journey.

He expressed confidence that Operation Drishti will reach more villages and towns across the country, ensuring that quality healthcare is not confined to big cities.

He reiterated that the Tangdhar camp serves as an inspiring example for remote areas across India.

"The experience of Operation Drishti gives us confidence that with determination, better planning and compassion, modern medicine can be delivered to every corner of the country. This is the resolve of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, it is being ensured that no citizen is left behind," the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the Doctors and medical staff of the Defence forces for their valuable services during the camp.

He also handed over post-operative kits to the beneficiaries.

Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps; Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Ophthalmology, Army Hospital R&R; Brig B.V. Rao, Commandant, 92 Base Hospital, and senior civil and defence officials attended the closing ceremony.