Srinagar, Nov 10: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the National Book Trust of India, organised a Women's Literary Expression Competition at Government Degree College (GDC), Sopore, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, to encourage literary engagement and creative expression among young women.

Officials said the initiative brought together hundreds of students, creating an engaging platform for young women to demonstrate their literary abilities, exchange ideas and express their perspectives through the power of words.

The programme began with a visit to Major Mohit Sharma Army Goodwill School, Sopore, followed by an interactive engagement with youth and college students at Government Degree College, Sopore. The event concluded with the felicitation of winners by Vishali, Chairperson, Family Welfare Org, Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

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Army said the literary initiative was designed to encourage a culture of reading, writing and intellectual curiosity while strengthening creativity, independent thinking and confidence among girls. It also underscored the importance of providing young women with meaningful platforms to articulate their ideas and participate in constructive intellectual discourse.

For many participants, the event was more than just a competition; it was an opportunity to experience a space where their voices, ideas and creative abilities received recognition.

Expressing her happiness over the initiative, Sobia, one of the participating students, said she was delighted to witness such an event being organised in Sopore.

"I am very happy to see such initiatives being organised in the Apple Town of Sopore. These programmes give students an opportunity to learn, express their thoughts and showcase their talent. The Indian Army also supports and organises such activities from time to time, which is very encouraging for the youth," she said.

The enthusiastic participation of hundreds of students reflected the growing interest among young women in literary and educational activities. It also highlighted the significance of sustained efforts to expand opportunities for girls beyond conventional classroom learning.

The collaboration between the Indian Army and the National Book Trust of India highlighted the role of institutional partnerships in nurturing young talent and promoting education, literature and creative thinking at the grassroots level.

As Sopore continues to witness initiatives aimed at engaging its younger generation, the literary conclave offered a meaningful reminder that empowering young women through knowledge, education and freedom of expression remains central to building a confident, informed and progressive society, officials said.