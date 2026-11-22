Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: An Army personnel was found dead under suspicious circumstances near General Bus Stand Jammu today, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeet Singh (31), son of Hem Raj, a resident of Dhar, Chanderkote, Ramban.

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Officials said he was found unconscious along BC Road early morning by some passersby, who informed the police.

He was subsequently shifted to Government Medical College Jammu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

His body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of death. Singh was reportedly on his way to rejoin duty in Gurdaspur after availing leave. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.