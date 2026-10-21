Army, ITBP Holds Synergy Conference Along Sino-Indian Border In Ladakh To Strengthen Border

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 21: The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) held a conference at Chushul along the India-China border in Ladakh, focusing on border management and issues of mutual interest.

The ITBP maintains high-altitude outposts in the strategically important Chushul sector of eastern Ladakh, guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong and Spanggur lakes under the operational control of the Army.

"The Indian Army and ITBP held a synergy Conference at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday," the Fire and Fury Corps, which looks after military operations in Ladakh, said in a post on X.

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The conference emphasised jointness, coordination and cooperation between the two forces to strengthen border management and safeguard the nation's frontiers, the Army said.

The interaction reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army and ITBP to work in close coordination to address border-related challenges and enhance cooperation in the region.