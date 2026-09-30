Army is Also A Source of Support, Compassion & Treatment for J&K People: LG

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J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Army is not only a force that protects the country from external threats but also provides support, compassion and medical assistance to people in Jammu and Kashmir during times of need. He highlighted the Army’s role in extending humanitarian assistance and serving communities across the Union Territory. He today said it in his address at the closing ceremony of the 11th Mega Eye Surgical Camp under Operation Drishti in Srinagar today