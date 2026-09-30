Army helicopters operate from NH-911 near Pakistan border in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, Sep 29 : The Indian Army on Tuesday carried out a helicopter operations exercise on a stretch of National Highway 911 near Dantour in Rajasthan, demonstrating its ability to use road infrastructure as an alternative landing facility during military operations.

Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters of the Army's Sapta Shakti Command landed on and took off from a designated section of the highway during the drill conducted close to the western border with Pakistan.

The exercise involved pilots practising approaches and departures from the highway, while ground teams coordinated helicopter movements at the landing site.

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It was aimed at demonstrating the operational flexibility of using highways as temporary landing facilities when conventional airfields or helipads are unavailable.

The Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), in a post on X, said the exercise highlighted the operational capabilities of the helicopters and the military utility of dual-use infrastructure.

"Mission Ready Future Ready Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters of #SaptaShaktiCommand demonstrated exceptional operational agility during an exercise near the western border, including landings on National Highways," the Army said.

The post added that the exercise showcased "rapid response, situational awareness and versatility of dual-use infrastructure for enhanced operational readiness".

"Adapt. Innovate. Transform," it said.

The drill coincided with the 10th anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army across the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016.

The strikes were launched in response to the September 18, 2016, terror attack on an Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 soldiers were killed.

The three helicopters deployed during the exercise have different operational capabilities.

The Dhruv is an indigenously designed twin-engine Advanced Light Helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), while the Rudra is its armed version, used for reconnaissance, escort and fire-support missions.

The Chetak, also manufactured by HAL, is based on the French Alouette III helicopter design and is produced in India under licence.

The use of a highway as a temporary landing facility provides the Army with an additional option for deploying helicopters in areas where dedicated aviation infrastructure may be limited or inaccessible.

Dantour, located in Rajasthan's western desert region, offers a setting for practising such operations close to the international border, where the ability to operate from alternate locations can support military mobility and operational preparedness.

(UNI)