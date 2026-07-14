Army GOC Visits Eastern Ladakh, Reviews Operational Preparedness

LEH, Jul 14: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, on Tuesday visited Chusul sector, the strategically critical military and geographical region in eastern Ladakh, to review operational preparedness in the challenging super high-altitude environment, the Army said.

Situated south of Pangong Tso lake at an altitude of over 13,000 feet and merely eight kms west of the Line of Actual Control, Chusul sector features vital terrain, including the Spanggur Gap, Rezang La pass, and the Chusul Valley airstrip.

During the visit, the Corps Commander interacted with personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP, commending their professionalism, high standards of combat readiness and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Nation's frontiers," the fire and fury corps said in a post on X.