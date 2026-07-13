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Home / Latest News / Army GOC Reviews Operational Preparedness, Future Warfare Initiatives In J&K's Rajouri

Army GOC Reviews Operational Preparedness, Future Warfare Initiatives In J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 13: General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday visited the headquarters of Ace of Spades division and Counter-insurgency Romeo Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and was briefed on precision strike...

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Daily Excelsior
05:39 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jul 13: General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday visited the headquarters of Ace of Spades division and Counter-insurgency Romeo Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and was briefed on precision strike capabilities and initiatives to strengthen readiness for future warfare, army said.
During the visit, Lt Gen Mishra commended all ranks for their indomitable vigilance, operational excellence and sustained commitment towards maintaining a secure and stable environment.
"GOC White Knight Corps visited operational locations of Ace of Spades Division and CIF (Counter-insurgency force) Romeo to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness...," the army said in a post on X.
The post, shared by the White Knight Corps on its official page, said the corps commander interacted with deployed troops deployed and appreciated their high morale and professionalism.
"He was briefed on operational preparedness, capability enhancement, surveillance systems, precision strike capabilities and initiatives to strengthen readiness for future warfare," the army said.
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