Army, FCI sign 5-year pact to strengthen military logistics

Arrangement reflects dual-use approach: DM

NEW DELHI, Oct 12:

The Indian Army on Monday signed a five-year agreement with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to access its warehouses, manpower and material-handling equipment during operational contingencies, as it launched 'Bharat Rice' for troops to improve ration quality and streamline supplies to remote and forward areas.

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The agreement, signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, will enable the Army to leverage existing civilian infrastructure for rapid mobilisation, storage and forward positioning of essential supplies during military operations.

"Operation Sindoor highlighted the need for resilient logistics chains to sustain military operations," Singh said, stressing that the ability to maintain uninterrupted supplies would be critical in future conflicts that could unfold with little or no warning.

He said the arrangement was more than an administrative measure, describing it as a force multiplier for operational preparedness.

"This approach will optimise resources and strengthen national resilience," he said, highlighting the importance of integrating civilian infrastructure with military logistics under a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Army will be able to use identified FCI facilities, including warehouses, storage infrastructure and equipment, during emergencies.

The arrangement will be incorporated into operational logistics plans to facilitate the timely movement and positioning of rations, stores and equipment closer to operational areas.

Alongside the agreement, the Army launched Bharat Rice, with supplies to be delivered directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in Ladakh and the Northeast, eliminating the need for depots to collect stocks from local FCI facilities.

Emphasising the link between soldiers' welfare and national security, Singh said the initiative embodied the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', connecting farmers' hard work with the needs of the armed forces.

"This superior-quality rice will be provided in accordance with standard specifications. Furthermore, we are ensuring ergonomic packaging," he said, adding that the initiative would ease the logistical burden on troops transporting rations across difficult terrain.

Joshi said providing quality food to military personnel was a responsibility of his ministry.

"To provide quality food to the nation's protectors and cater to their needs is our duty," he said.

Spearheaded by the Directorate General of Supplies and Transport, Bharat Rice follows sustained feedback from troops on ration quality. The rice will be milled to prescribed defence specifications and supplied through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) during 2026-27.

The supplies will undergo quality checks to ensure minimal broken, damaged and discoloured grains and the absence of foreign matter and admixtures. Procurement in 10-kg and 30-kg bags is intended to facilitate handling and transportation, particularly at forward posts.

The initiative follows nearly 18 months of coordination among the Army, FCI, NAFED and the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The MoU will remain in force for five years and may be extended by mutual consent. It provides for coordination between the Army's Supply and Transport elements and FCI's regional and divisional offices, enabling military planners to draw on the corporation's nationwide infrastructure when required.

Singh said the arrangement reflected a dual-use approach in which infrastructure created for civilian needs could also serve national security objectives.

Citing examples of fighter aircraft operating from expressways and roads and bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation serving local communities, he said the FCI network would similarly support military supply chains during contingencies.

He added that soldiers' operational readiness depended not only on weapons and equipment but also on physical health, mental well-being, morale and stamina, particularly in harsh climatic conditions. (UNI)