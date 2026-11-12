MENDHAR/JAMMU, Nov 12: A rusted landmine was detected along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

An Army patrolling party noticed the landmine at Panjani near the border fence in Balakote sector of Mendhar around 4 pm, the officials said.

The Force's experts safely defused the landmine. No damage was caused, they said.