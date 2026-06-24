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Home / Latest News / Army Corps Commander Visits J&K's Rajouri, Reviews Anti-Terror Operations

Army Corps Commander Visits J&K's Rajouri, Reviews Anti-Terror Operations

Jammu, Jun 24:  General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Wednesday visited Romeo Force headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations. The troops have been engaged in anti-terror...

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Daily Excelsior
06:01 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jun 24:  General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Wednesday visited Romeo Force headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations.
The troops have been engaged in anti-terror operations at various places in the border district, including Dorimal and Gambhir Mughlan forest belt, for the past month.
"GOC White Knight Corps visited Headquarters Counter-Insurgency Force (Romeo) to review the prevailing security environment and assess operational preparedness.
"He commended all ranks for their unwavering professionalism, dedication and relentless commitment in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations, while appreciating their high morale, vigilance and steadfast efforts towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the region," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
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