Army Conducts Mock Drill Amid Heightened Vigil In J&K’s Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, July 5: Amid intensified security vigil in the border areas, Army troops on Sunday conducted a mock drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to enhance operational preparedness and familiarise civilians with safety procedures during contingencies, officials said.

The exercise simulated a terrorist attack and tested evacuation procedures, safety protocols, and coordination among security agencies, the civil administration, and local residents to ensure a swift, coordinated and effective emergency response, the officials said.

They said the mock drill was conducted simultaneously by Rashtriya Rifles personnel and troops from other Army units at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC), including the Mendhar sector, as well as in the hinterland to assess operational readiness and coordination.

Residents said such drills were vital in keeping people alert and aware of the measures to be taken during emergencies.

"First of all, I thank the Indian Army for conducting the mock drill. Such exercises are important because everyone needs to remain alert. Our Army has always taken such initiatives so that people know how to protect themselves in any situation," former Block Development Council (BDC) member Mankote Amanullah Choudhary said.

He said the people of the border areas had always stood by the nation and would continue to do so whenever required.

"Sacrifices have been made in the past, and if the need arises again, people will continue to make sacrifices. We thank the Indian Army for providing us with such training through these mock drills. It is our duty to fully support the Army," Choudhary said.

Another resident, Mohd Farooq, said the exercise not only enhanced awareness about emergency preparedness but also instilled confidence among people living in vulnerable border areas, where maintaining a high level of readiness remains essential.

Meanwhile, the Army has intensified security measures in Surankote and Mendhar towns of Poonch by increasing deployment and setting up checkpoints following intelligence inputs indicating that terrorists may attempt to infiltrate or carry out terror-related activities in the region.

Security personnel are maintaining strict vigilance at important locations to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents, the officials said.

They said residents are advised to cooperate with security checks and report any suspicious activity to the authorities, while Area Domination Patrols have been intensified, with enhanced surveillance being maintained along key roads, public places, and other vulnerable locations.

Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) and surprise checking points have been established at strategic locations to monitor vehicular movement and verify the identity of commuters, the officials said.

They said foot patrols and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed to ensure a swift response to any security-related contingency.

The officials said security agencies are maintaining close coordination with the local police and civil administration to ensure seamless information sharing and effective response mechanisms.

Surveillance of sensitive installations, markets, educational institutions, and other public gathering places has been strengthened, they said.

The officials said night patrolling and observation of likely infiltration and escape routes have also been intensified to deter any hostile activity.

Members of the public are requested to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing unverified rumours, and continue their daily activities while adhering to security advisories, the officials said.

Any suspicious movement, unattended objects, or unusual activities should be reported immediately to the nearest security establishment or police authorities, the officials said, adding that the cooperation and vigilance of the public remain essential in maintaining peace, security, and normalcy in the region. (Agencies)