Army Conducts High-Altitude Training In Ladakh To Enhance Mechanised Forces' Readiness

Leh/Jammu, Oct 28: The Indian Army is enhancing the operational readiness of its mechanised forces through rigorous ground training in the challenging high-altitude terrain of Ladakh, focusing on acclimatisation, crew proficiency, equipment management and coordination, official said.

The Indian Army has conducted ground training to enhance the operational readiness of its mechanised forces in Ladakh's challenging high-altitude terrain, the officials said.

The training battlefield movements, field formations of battle equipments, tank formations, surveillance setups and waterways exercise.

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The training aims to strengthen combat preparedness and ensure seamless operations in demanding high-altitude conditions, where terrain and environmental challenges require specialised skills and effective equipment management, they said.

The Army's endeavour underscores its emphasis on combat readiness, technological adaptation and operational excellence to enable mechanised forces to operate effectively in some of the most challenging terrains, they said.

Army said that mantra is clear "train hard, operate smart and strike decisively". (Agencies)