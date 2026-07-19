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Home / Latest News / Army Commander Visits Ladakh Frontline, Asks Troops To Train Harder

Army Commander Visits Ladakh Frontline, Asks Troops To Train Harder

Leh, Jul 19: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited a frontline division in Ladakh and urged troops to train harder and remain resolute in overcoming every challenge with unwavering determination, an official statement said on Sunday. During the...

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Daily Excelsior
03:08 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Leh, Jul 19: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited a frontline division in Ladakh and urged troops to train harder and remain resolute in overcoming every challenge with unwavering determination, an official statement said on Sunday.

During the visit, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, interacted with participants of the Fire and Fury Corps' multi-modal white-water rafting and mountain terrain biking adventure expedition that was conducted in the run-up to the Kargil Vijay Diwas -- observed annually on July 26.

"Army Commander visited a frontline division in the Ladakh Sector. The Army Commander was briefed on measures undertaken towards absorption of niche technologies, induction of next-generation weapons and equipment and adoption of innovative procedures to enhance operational effectiveness," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

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It said Lt Gen Sharma interacted with all ranks and appreciated the formation's operational dynamism and innovative strategies curated to meet diverse contingencies.

"He commended the troops for their professionalism, indomitable courage and relentless devotion to duty in the challenging high-altitude operating environment.

"Felicitating the troops for their invaluable contribution, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to sustain the momentum of excellence, train harder and remain resolute in overcoming every challenge with a strong determination," it said. (Agencies)

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