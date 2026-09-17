JAMMU, Sep 17: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Thursday visited Surankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch to review security arrangements and counter-terrorism efforts, the Army said.

The northern commander's visit to Surankote comes three days after General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra visited different operational locations in the sector.

"Lt Gen Sharma visited Surankote sector to review the prevailing security posture and ongoing Counter-Terrorism efforts. The Army Commander was briefed on the ongoing operations, including sustained efforts towards focused targeting of terrorists, joint intelligence framework and enhanced synergy with sister agencies," the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a post on X.