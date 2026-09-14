Army Commander Visits Akhnoor Sector In Jammu, Reviews Operational Readiness

JAMMU, Sep 14: The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, on Monday visited forward areas in the Akhnoor sector here to assess the existing security dynamics and review the operational readiness of the units, the Army said.

"The Army Commander commended the troops for their relentless resolve and formidable spirit in safeguarding the Nation", the Northern Command said in a post on X.

Lt Gen Sharma encouraged all ranks to pursue excellence in operational capability, remain vigilant, responsive and combat-ready at all times, it said.