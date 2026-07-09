Army Chief Visits Poonch, Reviews Security Along LoC
Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth today visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, 16 Corps Commander, and GOC 25 Division, he interacted with troops...
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Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth today visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, 16 Corps Commander, and GOC 25 Division, he interacted with troops deployed at forward posts and boosted their morale. The visit focused on assessing operational preparedness and strengthening security arrangements in the border region.
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