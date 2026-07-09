Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Army Chief Visits Poonch, Reviews Security Along LoC

Army Chief Visits Poonch, Reviews Security Along LoC

    Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth  today visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, 16 Corps Commander, and GOC 25 Division, he interacted with troops...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:30 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Advertisement

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth  today visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, 16 Corps Commander, and GOC 25 Division, he interacted with troops deployed at forward posts and boosted their morale. The visit focused on assessing operational preparedness and strengthening security arrangements in the border region.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now