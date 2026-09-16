Army chief on three-day visit to Russia

NEW DELHI, Sept 16: Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth is undertaking a three-day visit to Russia starting Wednesday to bolster the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training, officials said.

The Army chief will also pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow.

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Gen Seth will be visiting the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Defence, dealing with defence industry and procurement, the official said.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and avenues for enhancing defence cooperation. The Chief of the Army Staff is on an official visit to Russia from September 16-18, aimed at further strengthening the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and army-to-army engagement. The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia," it said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Gen Seth will also travel to St. Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty. (PTI)