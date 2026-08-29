ISLAMABAD, Aug 29: Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday visited the country's largest defence industrial complex to see its production and export capabilities.

Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) in Wah is located about 41 km west of capital Islamabad.

According to a statement by the army, Munir's visit to "Pakistan's largest defence industrial complex", focused on reviewing production capabilities, export potential and contributions towards the country's defence industrial base.

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During the visit, he was briefed on various aspects of POF's operations and its role in strengthening national defence through the indigenous development and production of a diverse range of military equipment.

He also witnessed the tests and trials of locally designed and manufactured arms and ammunition, highlighting POF's commitment to innovation, self-reliance and enhancing Pakistan's defence production capabilities, according to the statement.

Munir was also apprised about the ongoing indigenisation and upgradation efforts through the installation of two new industrial plants, which are likely to commence production by the end of current year.

The visit underscored the military's commitment to advancing self-reliance, indigenous production and technological innovation in Pakistan's defence sector, the army said. (PTI)