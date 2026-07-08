Army Chief General Seth Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 8: Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, and combat readiness in the Kashmir valley.

Gen Singh visited the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also called Chinar Corps, headquarters of the Army here and took a review of the situation.

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, visited HQ Chinar corps and its formations to review the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and combat readiness along the Line of Control and in the hinterland," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

It said the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) was briefed on the operational deployments, counter-terrorism operations, inter-agency synergy, evolving operational dynamics and security arrangements for the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

"He also reviewed the initiatives towards Tech Absorption, capability enhancement and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of operations," the ADGPI said.

During the visit, the COAS commended all ranks for their exceptional professionalism and steadfast commitment under challenging conditions and appreciated their relentless efforts in maintaining peace and stability, the post added.