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Home / Latest News / Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth calls on CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth calls on CM Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, JULY 07: Chief of Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here. General Seth was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, along with other senior...

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Daily Excelsior
09:37 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, JULY 07: Chief of Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here.

General Seth was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, along with other senior Army officers.

The meeting was held as a courtesy call following General Seth’s assumption of charge as the Chief of the Army Staff on June 30.

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The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to General Seth on taking over the prestigious appointment and wished him success in his new responsibilities.

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