Army Chief Calls On Ladakh LG In Leh

Srinagar, June 26: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas in Leh, during his visit to the union Territory.

The visit to Ladakh comes amid the Army's continued focus on maintaining operational preparedness and promoting close coordination with the civil administration in the strategically important border region.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh said the two discussed strengthening civil-military cooperation, enhancing coordination between the union Territory administration and the armed forces, and promoting initiatives aimed at peace, stability and development in Ladakh.

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"We discussed strengthening civil–military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between administration and armed forces, re-employment of aagniveers in the UT Administration and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the region," the Lieutenant Governor posted.

General Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the Chief of Army Staff in June 2024, is scheduled to complete his tenure on June 30, 2026.