Army chief asks troops to remain mission-focused, operationally agile

Visits forward areas for on-spot assessment of situation

Anti-Infiltration Grid comes up for high-level review

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 9: Army chief Gen Dhiraj Seth today concluded his first three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by visiting forward areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani falling along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan to review anti-infiltration measures and prevailing security situation.

The COAS returned to New Delhi this evening after touring the forward areas to take firsthand account of the situation along the LoC.

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Gen Seth reached Kashmir on July 7 and reviewed situation at 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar. He also met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. Yesterday, the COAS visited Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota for high-level review of the situation.

The Army chief today toured forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani and reviewed prevailing security dynamics and Counter-Insurgency Grid of the White Knight Corps.

``The COAS was briefed on evolving security environment, operational deployments, surveillance architecture, field innovations and integrated operational readiness during his tour of the forward areas on the LoC,'' a post by the ADG PI on X this evening said.

It said the Army chief assessed the ongoing infrastructure development and formation's sustained efforts to empower the communities of India's first villages through people-centric initiatives.

The Chief of Army Staff commended all ranks for their operational excellence and unwavering commitment and exhorted them to remain mission-focused, operationally agile and continue striving for excellence.

The visit, the Army chief's first to the forward areas in Poonch after assuming office, comes amid heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army chief also met senior military officials at the Poonch Brigade headquarters, where he was briefed on deployment of troops, the prevailing security scenario and operational readiness.

Sources said the Anti-Infiltration Grid figured prominently during visit of the Army chief to forward areas in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The Grid has been working very effectively with all infiltration attempts from Pakistan backed by the troops from across the LoC thwarted successfully by the Indian Army.

There was focus on ensuring zero infiltration on the LoC. It may be mentioned here that the terrorists who tried to infiltrate from the LoC were either killed or retreated. However, still there have been reports that the Pakistan army continues to keep terrorists close to forward areas to push them into Indian side on getting an opportunity.

Gen Seth earlier visited the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps headquarters, where he was briefed by senior commanders on the security situation in the Jammu region and the operational preparedness of formations under the corps, officials said.

The top officers apprised the Army chief of the overall security environment and the preparedness of troops to effectively respond to emerging challenges.

Gen Seth had taken over charge of the Army chief on June 30.

Prior to him, new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen NS Raja Subramani had also undertaken three days tour to Jammu and Kashmir during which he visited Srinagar Corps in Kashmir, Northern Command, Nagrota Corps and forward areas to review all aspects of the situation.