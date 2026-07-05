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Home / State / Army Agniveer commits suicide

Army Agniveer commits suicide

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, July 4: An Army Agniveer, identified as Shankar, a resident of Shodi village in Haryana, who was posted in 3 Rajputana Rifles at Tarkundi in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, allegedly died by suicide using his...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 4: An Army Agniveer, identified as Shankar, a resident of Shodi village in Haryana, who was posted in 3 Rajputana Rifles at Tarkundi in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, allegedly died by suicide using his service weapon on Saturday.

Following the incident, the body was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, where a postmortem examination was conducted in accordance with legal and procedural formalities.

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Police have taken cognizance of the matter, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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