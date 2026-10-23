Armed forces will continue counterterrorism  campaign: Pak Army chief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23: Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday said that the armed forces will continue the counterterrorism campaign against terrorist outfits and vowed to "hit them hard."

Munir made the remarks during a visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he was briefed on the security situation, ongoing counterterrorism operations, border management measures and the operational preparedness of formations deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army said in a statement.

It said the Field Marshal commended the high morale and professionalism of officers and troops and directed them to maintain "vigilance and the highest standards of operational readiness to effectively counter threats".

He said that "we will continue the campaign against Indian sponsored terrorist outfits to the fullest and hit them hard wherever they are," according to the statement.

In the past, India rejected Pakistan's allegations of backing terrorist outfits in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, has been rattled by the repeated terrorist attacks in recent months.

In October, the Government imposed emergency and governor's rule in the restive province while blaming the provincial Government for failure to tackle terrorism. (PTI)