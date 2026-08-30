Armed Forces Civilian Employees' Delegation Meets Dr Jitendra, Discusses Service Related Matters

NEW DELHI, Aug 30 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today held an interaction with a delegation of the Armed Forces HQ Association, during which various demands and service-related concerns of employees were discussed.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Minister and held detailed discussions on issues concerning career progression, promotions and pending service-related matters. The interaction provided an opportunity for the representatives to place their concerns before the Minister and discuss the issues in a constructive and positive atmosphere.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the delegation for coming forward to discuss the concerns of employees in a structured manner. He said that continuous and constructive dialogue with employee representatives is important for addressing genuine service-related concerns and for ensuring greater administrative efficiency.

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The Minister assured the delegation that the demands and representations submitted by them would be thoroughly examined in consultation with the relevant stakeholder departments. He further assured that he would make his best efforts in the interest of employees, while ensuring that the concerns raised are considered through the appropriate administrative process.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that a structured and continuous engagement with employee representatives enables the administration to better understand service-related concerns and work towards their appropriate resolution. He reiterated the importance of an open and responsive approach in dealing with employee representations and assured that the concerns raised by the Association would receive due consideration.

The representatives of the Armed Forces HQ Association appreciated Dr. Jitendra Singh and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for their continued engagement with employee representatives and for giving due consideration to issues concerning government employees. They particularly acknowledged the work undertaken by DoPT in recent years in addressing long-standing employee-related issues and in taking steps aimed at reducing stagnation and improving employee morale.

The delegation also expressed appreciation for the Minister's approach of providing an opportunity to employee representatives to directly discuss their concerns. The interaction reflected the importance of maintaining a continuous dialogue between the administration and employee associations so that service-related issues can be appropriately examined and addressed.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides engaging in a constructive discussion on employee-related matters. The Minister reiterated that the representations submitted by the Association would be examined with the concerned stakeholders for appropriate consideration and action.