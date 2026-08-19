Arkade Developers to rebuild 4 projects in Mumbai, eyes Rs 5000 cr revenue

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd will rebuild four housing projects in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has added four new redevelopment projects across key micro-markets in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The four projects, with a total land area of 45,204 square metres (11.17 acres), are located in Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East, and Borivali West.

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"Together, they have an aggregate projected saleable carpet area of 15 lakh sq ft and a projected turnover potential of around Rs 5000 Crore," the company said.

The largest project is the cluster redevelopment in Borivali West, with a sales potential of Rs 3,000 crore.

Arkade Developers has completed 32 projects so far, covering 55 lakh sq ft area. Another 20 lakh sq ft area is under construction. (PTI)