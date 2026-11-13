Arihant Capital Markets gets Sebi nod to launch mutual fund biz

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Arihant Capital Markets Ltd on Friday said it has received in-principle approval from the markets regulator Sebi to act as a sponsor and set up its own mutual fund.

The proposed entry into asset management is a natural progression of this journey, the Madhya Pradesh-based company said in a statement.

Through its mutual fund business, Arihant said it aims to offer investment solutions that make participation in financial markets more accessible and help investors benefit from India's long-term growth story.

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"Our vision when we started Arihant was to make every Indian financially independent, and that belief continues to guide us. We see mutual funds as an important vehicle to take this vision forward. They offer a simple and accessible way for people to participate in financial markets and pursue their long-term wealth creation goals, without necessarily having to navigate the complexities of investing directly," Ashok Kumar Jain, Chairman, Arihant Capital Markets.

Incorporated in 1992, Arihant is a diversified financial services company with expertise across stockbroking, wealth management, depository, portfolio management, merchant banking, research and other financial services. It has a presence across more than 300 cities and a network of over 800 investment centres.

At present, there are 57 mutual fund houses in the country, which together manage assets worth over Rs 87 lakh crore as of September 2026. (PTI)