Ariana Grande announces step back from spotlight after she ends tour

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3: Actor-musician Ariana Grande has announced that she is stepping out of the spotlight for a break after she finishes her Eternal Sunshine Tour due to the ongoing public scrutiny.

The "Wicked" star has also dropped out of Stephen Sondheim's West End revival of "Sunday in the Park With George" where she was set to star alongside "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey, reported People magazine.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," Grande's representative said.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

The former child star, known for shows such as "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat", has achieved popularity with the two-part "Wicked" movie, which reimagines the origin story of the witches from "Wizard of Oz".

Grande's recent physical appearance, particularly her weight loss, has sparked a lot of concern among fans online. (PTI)