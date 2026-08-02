Are we raising a generation that mistakes noise for courage?

When Vulgarity Becomes a Virtue

Dr Vikas Sharma

drvikassharma20202020@gmail.com

There was a time when children greeted one another with a smile, a "Hello," or a respectful "Namaste." Today, in many schools, coaching centres, colleges, playgrounds, and even homes, abusive language has become the new social currency. What was once considered shameful is now worn like a badge of honour. Profanity is no longer confined to moments of anger-it has become a style statement, a source of entertainment, and, for some, a measure of confidence.

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This is not merely a decline in language. It is a decline in values.

A section of today's youth has begun to confuse vulgarity with boldness, arrogance with confidence, and rebellion with intelligence. Social media rewards the loudest voices rather than the wisest ones. The result is a generation where going viral often matters more than being right.

Children are not born abusive. They are trained to become so.

They learn from reels where creators gain millions of views by abusing one another. They learn from podcasts where shouting replaces debate. They learn from gaming platforms where insults have become routine. They learn from comment sections overflowing with hatred. And they learn from adults who dismiss all this as "just a joke."

Repeated exposure has normalized behaviour that would once have been unacceptable in any civilized discussion.

Equally disturbing is the growing culture of performative activism. Every trending issue instantly becomes an opportunity to record videos, shout slogans, and gather followers. In some demonstrations across the country, sections of participants have resorted to vulgar slogans, personal abuse, and obscene chants against individuals and institutions. Genuine protest is the cornerstone of democracy, but abuse is not dissent. Vulgarity is not revolution. Noise is not leadership.

Some loudly express opinions on complex issues while having only a superficial understanding of the subjects involved. Outrage without knowledge is not awareness-it is performance.

The internet has created an illusion that every opinion deserves applause simply because it is expressed loudly. Algorithms reward controversy, not character. The more offensive the language, the greater the engagement. Attention has become the new addiction.

Psychologically, this trend carries serious consequences. Children who habitually rely on abusive language gradually lose the ability to communicate disagreement with maturity. Every frustration becomes an insult. Every argument becomes a personal attack. Emotional intelligence gives way to impulsive reactions. Empathy is replaced by mockery.

Teachers increasingly report declining classroom discipline, disrespect towards educators, and verbal aggression among students. Parents often find themselves shocked when young children casually use words that previous generations would never have dared to utter before elders. Respect, once taught at home, is now frequently dismissed as old-fashioned.

Yet it would be intellectually dishonest to condemn an entire generation. Millions of young people are studying sincerely, building careers, conducting research, serving society, and making their families proud. They rarely trend online because discipline is quiet, while irresponsibility is loud.

The real crisis is not Generation Z itself. It is a culture that glorifies provocation, celebrates indecency, and mistakes attention for achievement. We are creating an environment where shock value is rewarded more than substance, and where character is increasingly sacrificed for clicks.

Parents cannot outsource value education to smartphones. Schools cannot focus only on examinations while ignoring behaviour. Society cannot remain silent when vulgarity becomes entertainment. Digital literacy must include ethical literacy. Freedom of expression must be accompanied by responsibility, civility, and self-restraint.

A civilized society is not judged by how loudly it speaks, but by how respectfully it disagrees. True courage is not the ability to abuse opponents, insult teachers, mock parents, or humiliate elders. True courage is the ability to argue with facts, disagree with dignity, and lead with character.

History never remembers those who shouted the loudest. It remembers those who spoke with wisdom, acted with integrity, and earned respect rather than demanding attention.

If we continue celebrating vulgarity as confidence and outrage as intelligence, we may produce a generation that is digitally connected but emotionally impoverished, socially vocal but intellectually shallow, and technologically advanced yet morally adrift.

The words children celebrate today will become the culture of tomorrow. If respect disappears from our language, it will eventually disappear from our society.