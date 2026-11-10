Ardh Kumbh 2027: Garhwal commissioner reviews preparations, warns of strict action over delays

DEHRADUN, Nov 9 : Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Monday warned officials of strict action over delays and negligence in construction and maintenance works being undertaken for the Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027, directing them to ensure timely completion of all projects while prioritising the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Swaroop conducted an on-site inspection of various ongoing projects in Haridwar and held a meeting with officials to review the progress of construction schemes, infrastructure facilities and temporary arrangements for the religious event.

He directed officials to maintain high quality in all works and ensure accessibility and safety for pilgrims. He also instructed them to submit daily progress reports accompanied by photographs and regularly update the status of ongoing projects on the online dashboard.

"In line with the state government's commitment, all departments must work in coordination to ensure that the event is organised in a grand and magnificent manner. Tasks related to temporary infrastructure across all sectors should be expedited, and necessary arrangements prioritising the convenience, accessibility and safety of pilgrims must be put in place well in advance," Swaroop said.

The divisional commissioner began his inspection with the ongoing maintenance work at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee State Guest House in Haridwar.

He subsequently inspected a footpath under construction in the Bhagat Singh Chowk area and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring smooth and safe movement of pedestrians.

He also inspected the ongoing construction work at Amrapur Ghat and the Municipal Corporation Ghat, assessing the progress of new construction and maintenance works being undertaken at the ghats within the Kumbh Mela area.

Expressing satisfaction over the completion of construction and repair work on the submerged sections of the ghats during the closure period of the Ganga Canal, Swaroop directed officials to expedite the remaining construction work, along with the decoration and beautification of the ghats.

The divisional commissioner also inspected temporary infrastructure being developed for Kumbh camps in the Bairagi Camp, Dakshdwip, Satidwip and Gaurishankar areas.

He reiterated that all departments and executing agencies must work in coordination and complete the assigned tasks on time, warning that any unnecessary delay or negligence would invite strict action against the officials concerned. (PTI)