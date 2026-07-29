Ardee Industries' Rs 426 cr IPO to open on Aug 5; fixes price band at Rs 50-53

NEW DELHI, July 29: Ardee Industries Ltd, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to Rs 426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 50-53 per equity share for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at Rs 1,671 crore.

The three-day initial share sale will conclude on August 7, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on August 4, according to a public announcement on Wednesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.99 crore equity shares by promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is pegged at about Rs 426 crore.

Of the fresh issue, Rs 220 crore will be earmarked for funding the company's incremental working capital requirements, Rs 22 crore will go towards debt repayment, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, the company witnessed secondary share transactions worth around Rs 115 crore involving a mix of institutional investors, seasoned market participants and family offices.

The transactions, executed in two tranches on July 24 and July 27 at Rs 53 per share, saw participation from investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Rohit Kothari-led Winro Commercial, Bharat Value Fund, Jaisinghani Family Office, Jagdish Master Family Office, Anuj Sheth Family Office and Gagan Chaturvedi Family Office.

Ardee Industries is engaged in the circular economy segment, focusing on the recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. It also reclaims critical resources from waste streams and manufactures pure lead and lead alloys used in sectors such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemicals.

On the financial front, Ardee Industries' revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,167.65 crore in FY26 from Rs 462.96 crore in FY24. During the period, profit after tax also climbed sharply to Rs 84.68 crore from Rs 8.95 crore.

The company's equity shares are likely to debut on the exchanges on August 12.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. (PTI)