ARCHS highlights issues confronting Pvt healthcare institutions in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Association of Recognized Colleges of Health Sciences Institutions (ARCHS) today highlighted the pressing issues and long-pending concerns of private unaided Nursing, Pharmacy and allied Health Institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference, here today, the President and members of ARCHS called for timely interventions of the concerned authorities to ensure the sustainable growth of Health Sciences education in the Union Territory.

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Welcoming the J&K Pharmacy Council being entrusted with the responsibility of the examining authority, the Association expressed confidence that the Council would strengthen the examination system, ensure timely conduct of examinations and declaration of results.

M S Katoch, President of the Association, highlighted various critical issues affecting the functioning, financial sustainability and future prospects of private unaided institutions. He emphasized that these institutions play a vital role in developing skilled healthcare professionals, supplementing the public education infrastructure and creating employment opportunities for qualified youth in the region.

The President requested the competent authorities for waiving of domicile restriction for admission to Healthcare Courses in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that all other institutions in J&K where admissions are not processed through BOPEE, students from other states are being enrolled without any hassle. He also added that students from Ladakh region who passed their 10th & 12th from J&K Board of School Education are also not allowed to seek admission in Private Colleges of J&K specifically for above courses.

"Even the wards of Central Govt employees working in J&K in different sectors are also deprived of this opportunity, whereas prior to abrogation of Article 370, this condition was not applicable to the Institutions offering such programs," he said.

The members of the Association also expressed serious concern over the prolonged non-revision of the fee structure, which was last revised in 2018.

Maintaining that quality education requires a financially viable and realistic fee structure, the Association urged the competent authorities to undertake an immediate review of the existing fee structure and approve need-based revision of fees.

It was emphasized that a balanced fee policy would protect students' interests while ensuring the long-term sustainability and quality of professional education.

The members who were present in the meeting, included Dr Sukhpreet Singh, Dr Akash, Dr Madhu Sudan, Abhimanyu Katoch, Dr Tariq Dev, Puran Chand Sharma, Ayush Katoch, Dr Irfan Ahmed and others.