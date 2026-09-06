Architect Vikas Dubey elected to IIA National Council

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Architect Vikas Dubey has been elected as a National Council Member of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), becoming the first architect from Jammu and Kashmir to represent the region at the national level of the professional body.

The election was held on September 1, 2 and 3, with the results declared on September 4 at the IIA headquarters in Mumbai. Dubey secured 5,052 votes out of 7,905 votes polled by IIA members across the country.

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Dubey, Founder and Principal Architect of Architects Allied, Jammu, has over 30 years of professional experience.

He has been associated with the IIA for several years and has held various positions in the organisation.

He served as Honorary Treasurer in 2013-14 and later as Centre Chairperson in 2020-21.

A major milestone in his career came in 2021 when the IIA Jammu and Kashmir Chapter was established. Dubey became its Founder Chairman and played a key role in strengthening the organisation's presence in the region.

He also served two terms as Chairperson of the J&K Chapter.

His election to the National Council has been welcomed by the architectural fraternity in J&K, which described it as a significant achievement for the profession in the region.