NAGOYA, Sep 30: The Indian women's compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outclass China 238-234 and retain its Asian Games gold medal with a world record-equalling score here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash to secure the top spot on the podium.

The Indians equalled the world record held by South Korea in achieving the feat. Korea had achieved the total during the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

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China's team comprising Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver medal, while the South Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze medal.

The Indian trio brought their 'A' game to the fore in the final, taking the opening end 60-58 after finding perfection with a series of perfect 10s.

The defending champions continued to dominate, taking the second end 60-58 to extend their lead before consolidating their position further at 178-176 heading into the final end.

China crumbled under pressure with two 9s, while India produced yet another perfect round with six perfect 10s to not only defend the title but also equal the world record.

It was India's seventh gold medal in the ongoing edition.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

The Indian women's compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had won five gold medals in archery at the last edition. (Agencies)