When good employees resign, the decision can appear sudden to the business they are leaving. A capable person hands in their notice, managers express surprise and the organisation begins trying to understand what changed. In reality, the resignation is often the final step in a much longer process. Many employees leave emotionally and professionally long before they formally resign.

This is one of the most important retention challenges facing employers. Businesses often focus on the moment someone hands in their notice, but by then the decision may already be settled. The more valuable question is what happened in the months before that point. Did the employee feel heard? Were expectations clear? Was progression discussed honestly? Were frustrations addressed early, or allowed to harden into disengagement?

For Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, retaining good people requires leaders to pay attention before the problem becomes visible. Employees rarely move from committed to resigned overnight. More often, they withdraw gradually. They stop offering ideas, reduce discretionary effort, become quieter in meetings or stop believing that raising concerns will make any difference. These signs can be easy to miss, especially in busy organisations, but they often indicate that trust is weakening.

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Disengagement Usually Starts Small

Good employees do not always leave because of one major incident. Sometimes they leave because of repeated minor frustrations that were never addressed. A manager fails to provide feedback. A promotion process feels unclear. Workloads become unsustainable. Decisions appear inconsistent. The employee raises a concern and receives no meaningful response. None of these experiences may be enough to trigger resignation on their own, but together they can change the way someone feels about the business.

The difficulty is that strong employees often continue performing while they disengage. They remain professional, meet deadlines and avoid creating disruption. From a management perspective, nothing may appear seriously wrong. Yet internally, the employee may already be reassessing their future.

This is why retention cannot rely solely on performance indicators. A person can be delivering well while becoming increasingly disconnected from the organisation. Managers need to understand the employee experience, not just output. That requires regular conversations, honest feedback and enough trust for people to speak before they reach the point of leaving.

For growing businesses, this becomes harder as teams expand. Senior leaders may be less connected to individual employees, while managers become the primary link between the organisation and its people. If managers are not attentive, or if they lack the confidence to have meaningful conversations, early warning signs can be missed.

Silence Is Not Always Satisfaction

One of the most dangerous assumptions in management is that silence means everything is fine. Employees may choose not to speak for many reasons. They may believe nothing will change, worry about being seen as difficult or feel their manager is too busy to listen. In some cultures, people learn that raising concerns creates more risk than reward, so they disengage quietly instead.

A healthy organisation does not wait for employees to force difficult conversations. It creates regular opportunities for people to discuss workload, development, team dynamics and concerns. These conversations do not need to be overly formal, but they do need to be genuine. Employees can usually tell the difference between a manager who is listening and one who is simply completing a process.

Arani Kumar Soosaipillai believes this distinction is central to people management. Retention is not built through occasional gestures or last-minute counteroffers. It is built through daily credibility. Employees need to believe that leadership pays attention, takes concerns seriously and applies standards fairly. Without that belief, even well-intentioned retention efforts can feel hollow.

Exit interviews can provide useful information, but they are often too late. By the time someone is leaving, their feedback may be shaped by caution, politeness or a desire to move on. Businesses should be far more interested in stay conversations than exit conversations. They should understand why good people remain, what might cause them to leave and what support they need to keep developing.

Progression Needs Honesty, Not Vague Encouragement

Career development is one of the most common reasons good employees begin to look elsewhere. Many people do not expect immediate promotion, but they do expect honesty. They want to know whether there is a future for them in the organisation, what they need to improve and what opportunities may realistically be available. Vague encouragement can be more damaging than a difficult truth.

Employees become frustrated when they are told they are valued but given no clear path forward. They may become cynical when development conversations are repeatedly postponed or when promotion decisions seem inconsistent. Talented people are usually willing to work hard, but they want to understand what that effort is building towards.

This does not mean every employee can be promoted on demand. No organisation can promise unlimited progression. However, businesses can be clear, fair and practical. Managers can explain what skills are needed, what timelines are realistic and what development support can be provided. That honesty helps maintain trust, even when the answer is not exactly what the employee wants to hear.

For Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, capability-building and retention are closely linked. When employees feel they are developing, they are more likely to stay engaged. When they feel stagnant, they are more likely to consider alternatives. Development should therefore be treated as part of workforce planning, not as a secondary benefit.

Managers Often Decide Whether People Stay

Employees may join a business because of its reputation, role or opportunity, but their day-to-day experience is shaped heavily by their manager. A good manager can keep people engaged through clarity, support and fairness. A poor manager can push people away even when the wider business has strong values and good intentions.

This makes management quality one of the most important retention tools available to any organisation. Managers need to understand how to identify disengagement, handle feedback and support development. They also need to be held accountable for the employee experience within their teams. If a particular department repeatedly loses good people, the business should look carefully at the leadership environment.

Retention is not about avoiding all employee turnover. Some movement is natural, and not every departure reflects failure. The concern is when businesses lose people they wanted to keep for reasons that could have been addressed earlier. That kind of turnover is costly because it takes knowledge, relationships and momentum out of the organisation.

A stronger approach begins with attention. Leaders should look for changes in behaviour, listen carefully to feedback and make sure managers are having proper conversations with their teams. They should also examine whether workloads, recognition, progression and communication are being managed consistently.

Good employees rarely leave quietly because they do not care. More often, they leave quietly because they cared for a while and eventually stopped believing the situation would improve. By the time their resignation is submitted, the business may already have lost the chance to change their mind.

For Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, the lesson is clear. Retention begins long before a resignation letter appears. It begins in the ordinary interactions that tell employees whether they are valued, heard and able to grow. Businesses that understand this are far more likely to keep their best people because they do not wait until silence becomes departure.