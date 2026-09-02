APSEZ hits record 50 million-tonne monthly cargo mark in August

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd handled a record 50 million tonnes of cargo in August, its highest monthly throughput to date, as stronger domestic economic activity, rising container trade and a diversified cargo mix lifted volumes.

Cargo handled by India's largest port operator rose 19 per cent from 41.9 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the company.

The increase comes as India's economy continues to expand even as geopolitical tensions, shifting shipping routes and supply-chain realignments reshape global trade flows.

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The growth was broad-based. Dry cargo volumes rose 25 per cent year-on-year in August, while container volumes increased 15 per cent. Shipments of commodities, including coal, iron ore, limestone and other minerals, also contributed to the increase.

International operations added to the gains, with North Queensland Export Terminal, or NQXT, in Queensland, Australia, contributing to volumes and Colombo West International Terminal, or CWIT, in Sri Lanka, continuing its ramp-up. Existing assets, including Mundra in Gujarat, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, also recorded growth.

The August record caps a strong start to the financial year, according to APSEZ.

APSEZ handled 43.1 million tonnes in April, 48.3 million tonnes in May, 46.8 million tonnes in June and 46.3 million tonnes in July before reaching 50 million tonnes in August.

Cumulative cargo handled during the first five months of FY27 reached 234.4 million tonnes, up 16 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Dry cargo increased 17 per cent, while container volumes rose 15 per cent.

The gains come against a backdrop of resilient domestic growth. India's real gross domestic product expanded 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY27, with manufacturing growing 9.2 per cent and services expanding 10 per cent.

At the same time, global trade remains subject to disruptions from geopolitical tensions, changes in shipping routes and efforts by companies to realign supply chains. Those shifts are altering the movement of goods across trade corridors and increasing the importance of ports with access to multiple markets and cargo categories.

APSEZ's network of Indian and overseas gateways gives it exposure to a range of commodities and trade routes. The company operates across ports, marine services and logistics, allowing cargo to move through different gateways as trade patterns evolve.

Its logistics business also provides an inland link between ports and markets. Rail volumes reached 54,131 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, up 6 per cent from July.

The latest monthly record adds to APSEZ's longer-term expansion as it works toward its target of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo annually by FY31. (PTI)