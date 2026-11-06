APS Ratnuchak holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Army Public School Ratnuchak organised its two-day annual fete, ‘Ullas – Jashan-e-Bachpan’, bringing together students, parents, teachers and alumni for a vibrant celebration of sports, games and cultural performances.

The celebrations commenced with the inauguration by the Officiating Chairman of the school. Ranjana Nagra graced the occasion as guest of honour in the presence of dignitaries and parents. Students welcomed the guests through a special presentation, followed by the annual report presented by Principal Sonal Sharma.

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The first day featured track events for students across different age groups, followed by a dance presentation, ‘Dancing Silhouettes’, and an academic awards ceremony. Meritorious students were felicitated for their achievements. The lemon-and-spoon race, ‘Balance and Bond’, brought alumni and current students together on the track, while carnival stalls organised by students added to the festive atmosphere.

The second day featured ‘Garba Goes Gabru’, a folk-fusion presentation by senior students. Teachers and students participated enthusiastically in tug of war and other games during the ‘Ultimate Fun Face-off’, while parents joined the celebrations through musical chairs. The lucky dip, open to students from Balvatika-I to Class XII, remained a major attraction.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of track events, while the Inter-House Rolling Trophy was awarded to the best-performing house.

The chief guest appreciated the students’ discipline and team spirit, while also commending the Principal and staff for their efforts towards the all-round development of the students.