APS Ratnuchak holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Army Public School (APS) Ratnuchak organised a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshop on Disaster Management for its faculty at the Khetrapal Auditorium, with the aim of strengthening teachers' preparedness and response skills during emergencies.

The workshop was conducted by CBSE resource persons Dr Renu Gupta and Sarika Sharma, who shared practical insights into school safety, emergency response and disaster mitigation. The session focused on key aspects of disaster management, including preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery, besides structured evacuation procedures, emergency communication, assembly points and coordination during emergencies.

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Teachers actively participated in discussions, role plays and experience-sharing sessions on handling emergency situations and classroom management during crises.

Principal Sonal Sharma appreciated the resource persons for the insightful session and encouraged teachers to contribute towards creating a safe and resilient school environment. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and presentation of mementoes to the resource persons.